MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was arrested after resisting arrest and getting in a skirmish with a police officer in Mountain Brook Thursday morning, police report.

According to MBPD Chief Jay Loggins, a traffic stop happened at approximately 11 a.m. near the Cahaba Village shopping mall off Hwy. 280. The suspect reportedly resisted the officer, with the officer taking him down to the ground. The officer received minor injuries during the scuffle.

No charges have been announced. No other details surrounding the arrest have been disclosed.