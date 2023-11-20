BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man and animal were killed Monday.

According to BPD, officers received calls of a house fire just before 12 p.m. at 44th Street SW and Willard Avenue. Officers, along with Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived on the scene and as BFRS attempted to enter the residence, they observed a victim suffering from a gunshot wound near the front door. Shortly after, the victim was pronounced dead and so was an animal that was near the victim.

While officers were on the scene, an additional call came in stating that a man had been shot at.

Preliminary investigation suggests that the second victim came over to the residence and was sitting in his vehicle when an unknown individual fired shots near his direction. The victim then fled the scene.

There is no one in custody. If you have any information, contact BPD at 205-254-1764.