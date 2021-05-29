Pell City police officer charged with drug possession, distribution

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pell City police officer has been arrested and charged with the possession and distribution of drugs, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

Barry Wathen, 44, of Riverside was taken into custody Thursday and charged with two counts of distribution and one count of possession.

Wathen was transported to the St. Clair County Jail in Ashville, where he was booked and released on a $75,000 bond.

According to the SCCSO, the charges came after an extensive investigation by the St. Clair County Drug Enforcement Unit.

Wathen’s court date is pending.