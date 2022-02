ST. CLAIR COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A man and a woman were charged with multiple counts of sexual abuse towards minors, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office announced Saturday.

Garry Gentry, 65, and Susan Gentry, 59, of Pell City were indicted by a St. Clair County Grand Jury on multiple sexual abuse charges. SCCSO said that there were two victims and that they were juveniles.

Garry and Susan were arrested and booked on $150,000 bonds with pending court dates.