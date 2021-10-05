Pelham woman charged with calling in fake bomb threat at Helena High School

HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pelham woman has been arrested and charged with making a false bomb threat at Helena High School last month.

Kaleigh Renee Campbell, 22, was arrested Monday and taken to the Shelby County Jail on $5,000 bond.

According to the Helena Police Department, Campbell allegedly called the school on Sept. 17, leaving a voicemail that she would blow up the school the following Monday. Police claim the threat was made after the Pelham High School football lost to Helena 37-34.

“The message was heard by school administrators who immediately notified the HPD School Resource Officer and the HPD Detective Bureau immediately commenced an investigation,” a press release from the HPD read.