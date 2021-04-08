Pelham police warning residents of potential phone scam

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Police Department notified the public earlier today about a scam being conducted with their non-emergency dispatch number.

The scammers have made it so that PPD’s non-emergency phone number will appear when calling unsuspecting victims. The callers then identify themselves as “Sgt. Eddie Carter” or “Capt. Mike Roberts,” the names of two retired PPD officers. Of course, it is believed that the names are used as a cover and not actually the listed individuals.

The scammers’ goal is to trick victims into providing private information and to use that to steal money from them.

PPD wants people to know that no legitimate law enforcement agency conducts business in the manner that the scammers are portraying. If you receive such a call, hang up immediately.

If you have questions or concerns, PPD is happy to answer at 205-620-6550.