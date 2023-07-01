PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pelham Police Department officer was severely injured early Saturday morning after a driver drove into closed lanes on I-65 South.

According to the City of Pelham, while three PPD officers were trying to divert traffic at around 1 a.m. to the Shelby County Road 52 (Exit 242) I-65 South offramp, a driver ignored the backed-up traffic and continued southbound. The driver then hit PPD Officer Elizabeth Minter at a high rate of speed.

The collision was so violent it caused Minter to be removed from her boots. A flashlight, duty magazines, radio and other equipment were thrown across four lanes of traffic and two exit ramp lanes. All police officers were wearing reflective safety vests and were using a flashlight to move traffic to the offramp. The driver involved in the crash ignored police vehicles parked sideways in the road with all their emergency lightning activated.

Minter was quickly attended to by PPD officers and paramedics. She was transported to UAB Hospital with significant injuries. The driver who hit Minter was taken into custody by the PPD and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

“Officer Minter remained conscious and alert after she was struck,” PPD Chief Brent Sugg said in a release. “She is surrounded by family, friends, and colleagues and is in good spirits. She will undergo surgery in the days ahead and has a long road ahead of her, and we ask that the community lifts her up in prayer.”

“Our department is rallying around Officer Minter to make sure her three young children are attended to while she is recovering,” Sugg added.

The reason why I-65 South was closed in that area was because the PPD responded to a head-on collision shortly after midnight involving an intoxicated driver who was driving the wrong way just south of Exit 242. PPD personnel then provided traffic control north of the exit. The ALEA is investigating both crashes.

Anyone who would like to support Minter can make a financial contribution to the Pelham Police Auxiliary, and checks can be dropped off at or mailed to the PPD. Those donations will help Minter with her medical and other expenses while she recovers. Minter’s family has established a GoFundMe page for those who would like to make an online contribution.