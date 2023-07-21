PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Police Department arrested a 71-year-old man Monday after he allegedly traveled to Pelham thinking he was meeting with a 14-year-old girl.

According to the PPD, James Matthew Miller was charged with traveling to meet a child for an unlawful sex act, first-degree attempted human trafficking and electronic solicitation of a child. Miller is in the Shelby County Jail on bonds totaling $360,000.

Detectives with the PPD for this arrest worked with investigators from the 17th Judicial Circuit of Alabama who are assigned to the Homeland Security Investigations’ Human Trafficking Task Force. When Miller was being arrested, a 17th Judicial Circuit investigator’s firearm was discharged.

There were no injuries from the firearm discharge. The Alabaster Police Department is now investigating the firearm discharge at the request of Shelby County District Attorney Matt Casey.