Pelham PD to host press conference regarding man involved in 13-year-old’s disappearance

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Police Department, Madison County Sheriff’s Office representatives and FBI will host a joint press conference regarding the disappearance and recovery of 13-year-old Amberly Flores.

Watch: Pelham PD joint press conference:

Flores was located Thursday. A suspect, 24-year-old Rodrigo Ortega allegedly picked up the juvenile Tuesday night in Jefferson County after meeting her online on social media. According to the Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Ortega told Flores that he was 19.

Ortega has been charged with second-degree rape, enticing a child and interference with child custody.

