SHELBY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 29-year-old suspect who had stabbed another person was shot and killed by a Pelham resident Tuesday morning.

According to the Pelham Police Department, officers were called to the 300 block of Honeysuckle Lane in Pelham just after midnight Tuesday on multiple reports of a stabbing and a shooting at two separate locations.

Upon arrival, officers discovered a 29-year-old man had stabbed another man at the first location on Camellia Drive before leaving that scene. The first location was the stabbing victim and suspect’s residence.

The suspect then allegedly rang a few home doorbells in the neighborhood when one resident eventually answered. At that time, Pelham PD said a struggle between the naked suspect and the resident began before the 29-year-old was shot and killed at the second location on Honeysuckle Lane.

Pelham PD believe the shooting was self defense. They also reported the second location was the residence of an off-duty officer, but they were not involved in the incident.

Doorbell video has been obtained by Pelham PD, but it’s unclear if it will be released to the public.

Currently, no one has been taken into custody. The 29-year-old suspect has yet to be identified.

