Pelham man charged with sexual abuse of a child

September 06 2021

BIRMINGHA, Ala. (WIAT) — A Pelham man was recently arrested and charged with sexually abusing a child.

Records from the Pelham Police Department show that James Wilson, 48, was arrested Friday night and charged with first-degree sexual abuse, voyeurism and sexual abuse of a child less than 12 years old.

Records show that the first charge involved “child fondling” involving a female, and the voyeurism charge also involves a minor.

Officials from the Pelham Police Department were not immediately available for comment.

