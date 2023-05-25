PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Police Department announced the arrest of a man facing child pornography charges.

Jamie Paul Hutto, 39, was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography and five counts of dissemination of child pornography Wednesday. He is booked at the Shelby County Jail with his bond set at $300,000.

According to PPD, the criminal investigations division received a tip regarding the crime and immediately began investigating with the assistance of state and federal agencies, leading to Hutto’s arrest.