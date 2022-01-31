TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — An investigation is underway after a pedestrian was killed after being struck by a truck Monday morning.

Christopher Darnell Moss, 51, was fatally injured when he was struck by what the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency believes to be a 2011-2017 Dodge Ram pickup truck at approximately 5:50 a.m. on U.S. 82 near the 66 mile marker. Moss was pronounced dead at the scene.

ALEA says the vehicle is believed to have damages to its passenger-side mirror.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.