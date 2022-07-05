BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A pedestrian struck and killed in Birmingham on Sunday was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office, 61-year-old Lacy Arnez Owens was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of 6th Place North at 3rd Avenue North. Owens was discovered by a Birmingham Police during a routine patrol and taken to UAB Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The coroner’s office said the vehicle that hit Owens left the scene of the crash.

Birmingham Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash at this time.