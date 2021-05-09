Passenger shot at intersection in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office reported Sunday that a passenger in a vehicle was shot in Fairfield and later died in Birmingham.

Law enforcement says that the shooting happened at an intersection in the 300 block of Valley Road in Fairfield around 3:10 p.m. They say that an unidentified vehicle opened fire on the victim’s vehicle. The driver sped away from the attackers, but the passenger had been shot.

The victim was located by law enforcement at the 5700 block of Avenue O in Birmingham. The passenger was pronounced dead.

The cause of the shooting is currently unknown.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is conducting an investigation. If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact the JCSO at 205-325-1450 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.