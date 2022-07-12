PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — The Parrish Police Department is searching for man wanted for his connection in kidnapping an adult male.
According to a statement from the Town of Parrish’s Facebook page, PPD was notified of a possible kidnapping that occurred in the town several days ago. A male victim came forward and stated he was tied up by two individuals at a residence on Town Street.
The victim’s personal belongings were taken and he was able to escape from the residence after being held captive for several hours. PPD was able to corroborate these allegations after several hours of investigation and issued arrest warrants for two local men.
Kenji Hill, 42, of Parrish was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery. He has been transported to the Walker County Jail and is being held with no bond.
Madison “Jo RiLee” Freeman, 29, of Parrish has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery. The Parrish Police Department is actively searching for him.
Those with information on Freeman’s whereabouts or details pertaining to this case are encouraged to contact the Parrish Police Department at (205) 686-9991 or can send tips via email to info@parrishpolice.com.