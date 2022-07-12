Mugshot of Madison “Jo RiLee” Freeman who is currently wanted by the Parrish Police Department (Photo courtesy of the Town of Parrish)

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — The Parrish Police Department is searching for man wanted for his connection in kidnapping an adult male.

According to a statement from the Town of Parrish’s Facebook page, PPD was notified of a possible kidnapping that occurred in the town several days ago. A male victim came forward and stated he was tied up by two individuals at a residence on Town Street.

The victim’s personal belongings were taken and he was able to escape from the residence after being held captive for several hours. PPD was able to corroborate these allegations after several hours of investigation and issued arrest warrants for two local men.

Mugshot of Kenji Hill of Parrish (Courtesy of the Town of Parrish Facebook page)

Kenji Hill, 42, of Parrish was arrested and charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery. He has been transported to the Walker County Jail and is being held with no bond.

Mugshot of Madison “Jo RiLee” Freeman, who is currently wanted by Parrish Police (Courtesy of the Town of Parrish Facebook page)

Madison “Jo RiLee” Freeman, 29, of Parrish has been charged with first-degree kidnapping and first-degree robbery. The Parrish Police Department is actively searching for him.

Those with information on Freeman’s whereabouts or details pertaining to this case are encouraged to contact the Parrish Police Department at (205) 686-9991 or can send tips via email to info@parrishpolice.com.