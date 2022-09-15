Photo taken of the vehicle possibly involved in an armed robbery in Parrish (Photo courtesy of Parrish PD)

PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — The Parrish Police Department needs help from the public to locate a vehicle that was involved in an armed robbery Thursday.

The vehicle is a blue 2003-2006 Honda Accord with an Alabama partial tag of 1A*****. The suspect is described as a Black male in his 40s with a medium build and medium complexion.

The robbery occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. Thursday, though other facts of the crime are currently unknown.



If there is anyone who has information pertaining to this vehicle, please call (205) 686-9991 or you can submit your tips via email to info@parrishpolice.com.