JASPER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jasper Police Department announced the arrest of a man who was on probation for allegedly trafficking fentanyl in 2022.

Kevin Cooley, 45, of Parrish was arrested when officers conducted a search warrant in the 2300 block of American Junction Road in Parrish Tuesday morning, according to the JPD. After searching the home, officers found Cooley in an attic.

Cooley was on probation for an arrest by the Walker County Sheriff’s Office in August 2022 on fentanyl trafficking charges.