PARRISH, Ala. (WIAT) — A longstanding drug investigation resulted in the arrest of a Parrish man Wednesday.

Narcotics Sergeant Josh Edwards received complaints that a garbage man was selling drugs while on the clock, running a route in Parrish.

Anthony Dawayne “Goose” Thomas, 42, was arrested on charges of trafficking methamphetamine and two counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Investigator Edwards was able to make multiple covert drug cases on the individual, which led to a takedown operation. The Walker County Sheriff’s Office SWAT, K-9, and Narcotics teams worked alongside the Jasper Police Department Narcotics team to carry out the procedure.

Approximately 55 grams of methamphetamine was recovered during the arrest.