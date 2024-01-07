DOUBLE SPRINGS, Ala. (WIAT) — The mother of a 2-month-old baby who died in Winston County last month has now been arrested and charged in connection with her death.

According to the Winston County Sheriff’s Office, Brittany Cheyenne Scoggins, 24, of Double Springs, is facing charges of chemical endangerment and endangering welfare of a child. Scoggins is also charged with failure to appear in court for traffic violation.

Shannon Lee Stewart, 33, is the girl’s father and was already facing a capital murder charge. The sheriff’s office added endangering welfare of a child, chemical endangerment, willful abuse of a child and sexual assault of a child under the age of 12 charges.

The infant girl died Dec. 30.