VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was arrested over the weekend and charged with allegedly kidnapping an 11-month-old child at the Grand Highland apartments.

Joel McCandless was arrested Sunday and charged with first-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary, shooting into an occupied building, certain persons prohibited to process a firearm, reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, violation of a protection from abuse order and interference with a domestic violence emergency call.

According to the Vestavia Police Department, officers responded to the apartment at 6:20 p.m. Sunday about a possible kidnapping with gunshots fired. Through an investigation, officers discovered that an adult who wasn’t a parent to the child had fired a gun into the apartment and took them. The child was later safely recovered in Birmingham.

McCandless is being held on a total $21,000 bond.