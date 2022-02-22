PANAMA CITY, Fla. (WMBB) — A Panama City woman is accused of taking drugs and then falling asleep on and suffocating a 9-week-old baby.

Bay County Sheriff’s investigators said emergency responders rushed to a home in Fountain and found 40-year-old Mary Elizabeth Evans unresponsive on top of the baby. Evans was supposed to be babysitting the child, investigators said.

Investigators claim Evans had purchased narcotics earlier the day of the incident and had ingested them before taking care of the baby, according to a news release.

Evans was discovered unconscious, sitting on the side of her bed, with her upper body completely covering the child. She was revived at the hospital, but the child was declared dead soon after arrival.

Investigators said a blue pill that was found near Evans was confirmed by the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to contain fentanyl.

Evans is charged with aggravated manslaughter of a child and is being held in the Bay County Jail.