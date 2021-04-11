Ozark veterinarian charged with 2 counts of animal cruelty

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — Ozark police arrested a veterinarian on two charges of animal cruelty Thursday.

Public outrage over the situation began this week after a video went viral on social media, which appears to show rough treatment of a cat by the veterinarian.

During their investigation, the Ozark Police Department found the cat’s owner and other witnesses to get more answer.

The video and witness statements were brought to the Ozark Municipal Court. The OPD then arrested Richard Timmothy Logan, 65, on two counts of cruelty to animals Thursday.

However, OPD did say some of the information on social media was “not totally accurate.” However, both law enforcement and the victim shared information that is true.

First, the event captured on video took place in the city of Ozark in November 2020. The photos, however, show events that happened before the video.

Second, the cat is with its owner and is doing well.

Third, the alleged crimes are under the jurisdiction of the Ozark Municipal Court.

Finally, the Alabama State Board of Veterinary Medicine is conducting its own investigation into the incident. Ozark police are still continuing their own investigation.