Ozark police officer shot, taken to hospital

by: WDHN Staff

(WDHN) — Our sister station WDHN has received reports that an Ozark police officer was shot late Thursday night.

The officer was taken via police escort to Southeast Health for treatment. The condition is currently unknown.

The state bureau of investigation has taken over the case.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

