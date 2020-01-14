Ozark police make a new arrest in 30-year-old murder case

OZARK, Ala. (WDHN) — In March 1990, the body of Tracy Harris was found dead in the Choctawhatchee River.

The case was a murder investigation before the trail went cold, leaving it a cold case for nearly 26 years. In 2016, the case was opened again when police arrested her ex-husband Carl Harris Jr. For the crime.

“Carl Harris was arrested in 2016 and indicted by a Dale County grand jury for the 1990 murder of Tracy Harris,” District Attorney Kirke Adams said. “This was a strong circumstantial case.”

The murder case against Harris was dismissed when new evidence arising after the interview of a witness from 30 years ago.

“An arrest has been made of 54-year-old Jeff Beasley of Ozark with the murder of Tracy Harris,” Adams said.

Jeffrey Beasley

The witness shared information not yet heard, which lead to the suspect.

“The suspect gave details about the crime that only the killer would know,” Ozark Police Chief Carlos Walker said.

At the time of the murder, Tracy and Carl had a 4-year-old daughter named Carolyn Aznavour. She has been in Texas ever since and looking for closure.

“It is a relief,” daughter Carolyn Aznavour said. “I don’t know if I’ll ever have an actual relationship with him after this, but it’s a huge relief to know he didn’t do it.”

