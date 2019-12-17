Ozark officer recovering from Thursday shooting

OZARK, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities in Alabama say a police officer who was critically wounded in a shootout is showing signs of improvement.

Ozark’s police chief on Monday said Officer Samuel Yoh still has a long way to go until he’s healed, but he’s making progress. Walker says Yoh was shot six times on Thursday after officers confronted 23-year-old Bradley Cutchens who was walking on the road holding a gun. Police say Cutchens shot at officers and police fired back, killing Cutchens.

Walker says Yoh is coherent and acknowledges friends and family in a non-verbal manner.

Yoh is an 18-year veteran whose wife is expecting a baby girl in February.

