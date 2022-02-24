AUBURN, Ala. (WRBL) — The owner of a popular bar in downtown Auburn has been arrested and charged with sexual misconduct.

Pat Grider. Courtesy: Lee Co. Detention Facility

Pat Grider, owner of Skybar Cafe on W Magnolia Ave, was arrested Wednesday and charged with misdemeanor sexual misconduct, according to records from the Lee County Detention Facility. Grider was released later that day after posting $1,000 bond. Grider is scheduled for a municipal court date on March 15th.



Davis Whittlesey, Grider’s attorney, said his client vehemently denies the allegations.

Auburn Assistant Police Chief Clarence Stewart released the following statement:

“A complaint was filed, and an investigation was conducted by Auburn police. The complainant identified Pat Grider as the suspect and signed a warrant. The Auburn Police Division executed the warrant, and Grider was arrested on one misdemeanor count of Sexual Misconduct. The elements of sexual misconduct are: 13A-6-65 (a)(3) Engages in sexual contact with another person without his or her consent, under circumstances other than those under sections 13A-6-66; 13A-6-67; and 13A-6-69.1; or with consent where consent was obtained by the use of fraud or artifice,” said Stewart.

Police are not commenting on the specific details of the charge at this time.