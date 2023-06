TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — A shooting overnight in Tuscaloosa left one person injured Thursday.

According to Tuscaloosa Police, officers were called out to the 2100 block of 14th Avenue around 2:45 am on reports of a person shot. Officers arrived to find a man in his forties suffering from a gunshot wound in the roadway.

Officers later determined the man was shot at a residence near Bonita Terrace Apartments.

The man was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center in unknown condition.