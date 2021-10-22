Over 150 pounds of marijuana found during traffic stop on I-22

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two men and found over 150 pounds of marijuana after a traffic stop Thursday afternoon.

Jesus Lozano-Penaloza (left) and Rossel Antonio Figueroa-Lopez (right) were arrested and charged with trafficking marijuana. Both men are not residents of Alabama, according to JCSO. Lozano-Penaloza, 45, is from California and Figueroa-Lopez, 28, is from Honduras.

According to JCSO, deputies performed a traffic stop along I-22 E just before the I-65 S interchange around 2 p.m. During the stop, deputies allegedly smelled a strong odor of the drug coming from inside the vehicle. A search was conducted and exactly 156 pounds of marijuana was seized.

Both men are currently being held at the Jefferson County Jail without bond.

