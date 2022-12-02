ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Following a two-week investigation into gambling halls in Gadsden, the Etowah County Sheriff’s Office said they seized over 100 illegal gambling machines and several thousand dollars.

Sheriff Jonathon Horton with the ECSO said that following several complaints, investigators began looking into makeshift gambling halls. Search warrants were executed at five different locations, where 108 gambling machines and $13,579 was found and seized.

The locations of the gambling halls ranged from East Gadsden, South Gadsden and Alabama City.

Horton said that three of the halls had previously been given cease-and-desist orders, giving the businesses 48 hours to remove the illegal machines.

At this time, no arrests have been made.