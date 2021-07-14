Opelika police ask for help identifying man suspected of car break-ins

OPELIKA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Opelika Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying a man they regard as a suspect in several car break-ins.

According to Central Alabama Crimestoppers, the Opelika Police Department has been investigating several car break-ins “around the historic district of Opelika over the past few weeks.” Police have released several photographs as well as video taken from home security footage of the suspect.

If you have information regarding the identity of the pictured suspect, or any information regarding this crime, contact the Opelika Police Department or Central Alabama Crimestoppers using their 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7897) or 1-833-AL1-STOP (7897).