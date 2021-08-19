Opelika PD searching for man with 18 warrants suspected of vehicle break-ins

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Opelika Police Department has identified a suspect in multiple vehicle break-ins and is asking for the public’s help locating them.

OPD suspects that 28-year-old Deandrian Marquel Martin was involved in numerous vehicle break-ins over the summer and has obtained 18 warrants on him.

Martin has been described as 5-foot-5-inches and weighing 145 pounds.

If you have information regarding Martin’s whereabouts, OPD asks that you call the police or Crimestoppers at 334-215-STOP (7867).

