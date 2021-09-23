‘Onix-ceptable’: Pelham PD search for man who stole over $4K worth of Pokémon cards

PELHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Pelham Police Department are asking for the public’s help in locating a man who stole over $4,000 worth of Pokémon cards from a local business.

According to the Pelham PD Facebook, a man broke into a business just before 2 a.m. on Saturday where he stole several binders filled with Pokémon cards, which reportedly have a worth of $4,100.

In the video above, the man can be seen with a large tattoo on his right forearm and a large tattoo or birthmark on his right elbow.

“This type of crime is really ‘Onix-ceptable.’ If you ‘Shinx’ you can help us ‘Ketchum,’ call Detective Petersen at 205-620-6550. You can also submit an anonymous tip via our website,” the Pelham PD post read.

