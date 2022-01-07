Oneonta police on the lookout after soda cans launched into home injure juvenile

OPD says that this vehicle was captured by recording devices and is a vehicle of interest. (Oneonta Police Department)

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are searching for those responsible in launching soda cans at high velocities through the windows of several homes.

According to the Oneonta Police Department, in the early morning hours of December 28, a person or persons used a mechanical device to propel soda cans through the windows of seven homes in Oneonta.

A juvenile girl was sleeping on the couch and was injured by flying debris at one of the locations.

Following the initial investigation, detectives discovered that the same incident had happened in Arab earlier in the night and that the two may be connected.

A vehicle of interest was captured by recording devices in the areas where the incidents occurred. Detectives say that the car is only a vehicle of interest at the time being.

If you have any information about this case, please contact the Oneonta Police Department at (205) 625-4351 option 3.