Oneonta man sentenced to 20 years in prison for abusing infant daughter, son

ONEONTA, Ala. (WIAT) — An Oneonta man has pleaded guilty to abusing his 4-week-old daughter and 15-month-old son back in 2019.

On Monday, Calvin Taylor, 32, pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated child abuse and was sentenced to 20 years in prison for each child. Taylor’s trial was set to begin Monday afternoon.

According to District Attorney Pamela Case, doctors found that Taylor’s daughter had a broken femur, broken ribs and a head injury that caused a brain bleed. After discovering the girl’s injuries, DHR brought the girl’s 15-month-old brother in for examination at Children’s of Alabama due to external bruising. The exam showed Taylor’s son had a fractured jaw.

Taylor has been in the Blount County Correctional Facility since his arrest in January. Blount County District Attorney Pamela L. Casey commended the work of Blount County Investigator Ed Hull and the Blount County Department of Human Resources for their work on the case. “The most precious gift we can be given is that of the life of a child,” Casey said in a written statement on her Facebook page. “To see the senseless and horrific trauma that these children endured at the hands of their own father is sickening. As a mother, it is a privilege to get to be a voice for those children who can’t speak for themselves.”

Casey said both children have since been adopted.