BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Today marks a somber anniversary for the loved ones of David Westbrook Jr., as it’s been one year since the UAB professor was killed with no leads as to who’s responsible for his death.

Westbrook was shot while sitting in his car after taking his dog for a walk at a soccer field in Woodlawn.

His wife Ginny Morgan says the past year has done nothing to ease the pain of a love lost, especially as her husband’s death still doesn’t make sense to her.

“It’s been very difficult. I mean it’s been a nightmare, honestly,” she said. “I never stop thinking about him. I never stop thinking about what he went through. I never stop thinking about like why did this happen. Like why?”

Ken Atkinson with Crimestoppers of Metro Alabama is trying to help Morgan get answers to the questions she’s been asking for a year. He hopes a $20,000 reward renews interest in the case.

”We are trying to do everything within our power to bring some answers to the family, to bring some kind of closure to this case and hopefully bring someone to justice,” Atkinson said.

Morgan says justice for her will also put a killer behind bars.

”Where is this person right now? Who is next, right? Because somebody who will just walk up to a complete stranger and ambush them in a vehicle and run away. That’s not somebody that needs to be out there, but they are,” she said.

If you have information that may lead to an arrest, you are asked to call Crimestoppers of Metro Alabama at 205-254-7777.