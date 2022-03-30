MIDFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 16-year-old Midfield child is dead and a 14-year-old is injured after a shooting at a red light in Midfield, according to police.

The two victims were waiting on a red light to change on Bessemer Super Highway when individuals exited another vehicle and began firing at them, according to Chief of Police Jesse Bell

The shooters are still at large, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call (205) 923-7575 or contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Stay with CBS 42 for updates as this story is developing.