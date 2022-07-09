FAYETTE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The first of five defendants in a double murder case from 2018 pleaded guilty Friday, agreeing to serve two consecutive life sentences.

24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney Andy Hamlin announced the plea of Michael Evan Council, 28, Friday afternoon. Council, a New Jersey resident, was responsible for the shooting deaths of Hernan Antonio Padilla and Allen Clifford Sandlin.

Padilla, 55, and Sandlin, 56, were found shot to death at Padilla’s home outside Carbon Hill on May 1, 2018. An extensive investigation led to capital murder charges against Council and four other defendants.

“I’m pleased we were able to put a violent offender away for life,” Hamlin said. “The plea was reached after much consultation with the victim’s families. They’ve been through a lot, and I’m glad that we were able to resolve this case. I look forward to getting the remaining codefendants’ cases to court soon.”

Cases against Lorazo Moran of New Jersey, Lindettia Lynette Lowery of Fairfield, Brandon Dewayne Lowery and Brittany Bell-Spates of Gadsden are still pending.

The Alabama State Bureau of Investigation conducted the investigation. The New Jersey State Police assisted with locating and taking Council and Moran into custody.