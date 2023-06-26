JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after an overnight shooting left one person dead in Ensley.

According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 4800 block of Avenue N shortly after midnight on reports of a shooting. Officers arrived to find a young man suffering from a gunshot wound.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the victim dead on the scene.

Police confirm no one is in custody in connection with the shooting at this time.