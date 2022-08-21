BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed on Francis Place Southwest Saturday evening.

According to Birmingham Police, officers responded to the 500 block of Francis Place Southwest around 8:42 p.m. on reports of a shot fired. Officers arrived to find an an adult man suffering from a gunshot wound in a home in the area.

Birmingham Fire personnel arrived on scene and pronounced the unidentified victim as deceased. No one is in custody in connection with the shooting at this time.

Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.