Birmingham Police on scene of shooting on 2nd Avenue North

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — One person was injured in a shooting Wednesday morning in Birmingham.

According to Birmingham Police, the shooting occurred in a car and resulted in an unnamed victim being injured. The victim was transported to UAB and is expected to survive.

BPD is investigating the shooting as domestic, and an unnamed subject has been detained for questioning.

There is no other information available at this time. Updates will be made as more information is released.