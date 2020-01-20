1 dead, 1 injured following shooting at gas station

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT)- Birmingham police are investigating after two people were shot at the Shell gas station on Pinson Valley Parkway Sunday evening.

Investigators say they were called to 3901 Pinson Valley Parkway on a report of a person shot. When officers arrived, they say they found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound. Birmingham Fire and Rescue transported the victim to UAB.

A police spokesman says they learned there was an altercation between two people and gunfire was exchanged. They also learned a person left the scene and went into the woods. A K9 unit was called in and found an individual dead in a wooded area.

If you have any information, call Birmingham Police at 205-254-1764 or Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

