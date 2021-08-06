1 dead in shooting at Good Hope Campground, coroner confirms

GOOD HOPE, Ala. (WIAT) — One person is dead following a shooting at Good Hope Campground, according to Cullman County Coroner Jeremy Kilpatrick.

There are few details available at this time, but Adam Clark, public relations official with Cullman police, confirmed the shooting involved an officer. He refused to reveal whether the officer shot the victim.

A social media post by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office on Friday said that incident was “involving the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA). This was an isolated incident, and there is no threat to the community at this time.”

Stay with CBS 42 for more information, as this story is developing.