Officer who shot EJ Bradford named in federal lawsuit

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Hoover police officer who shot and killed Emantic Fitzgerald “EJ” Bradford Jr. during a shooting at the Riverchase Galleria in 2018 has now been identified.

In an amended lawsuit filed by Bradford’s family, Ofc. David Alexander was named as the police officer who shot Bradford on Nov. 22, 2018 at the Galleria following a shooting that had been reported at the mall. The suit, which had been previously filed in federal court back in May, did not originally name Alexander, simply referring to him as “John Doe.”

Leading up to Bradford’s death, a shooting between four people broke out at the Galleria, causing shoppers and bystanders to flee the area. In the commotion, Bradford drew his a gun he owned and went to seek out to protect those who had been shot, according to the lawsuit.

In the complaint, it is alleged that Ofc. Alexander and another officer were two of the officers who arrived on the scene, trying to figure out what had happened and if the shooter was still in the area.

“Upon observing EJ – a young black male with a handgun moving toward the victim and a second person who was already helping the victim – Alexander fired four bullets at EJ with the specific intent of killing him,” the complaint stated. “Prior to Alexander firing his handgun, in violation of standard police procedure and training, Alexander did not issue any verbal warnings or commands to EJ, verify that EJ actually presented as a physical threat to anyone, and after he fired each bullet, he did not stop and reassess the threat level before firing the next bullet.”

The complaint stated it is “undisputed” that Alexander fired the fatal shot and that the officer next to him did not fire.

An investigation later determined Bradford had nothing to do with the initial shooting at the mall. After going through mall surveillance video and witness statements, the Alabama Attorney General’s Office determined that the police did nothing wrong and were justified in shooting Bradford.

In addition to Alexander, other parties who are named in the complaint are the city of Hoover, the Galleria, as well as Galleria owners Brookfield Property Partners.