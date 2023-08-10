BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An officer and suspect were injured in a pursuit Thursday afternoon in Birmingham.

According to Birmingham Police Department public information officer Truman Fitzgerald, officers responded to calls at around 2:05 p.m. from a business on the 3400 block of Fourth Avenue South. A theft suspect who was identified as stealing “thousands of dollars worth” of merchandise from the business had returned to the store.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the suspect fleeing in a vehicle nearby, who continued to drive off when officers initiated a traffic stop. A chase started, which lasted for about 10 to 15 minutes near the area of the 3700 block of Messer Airport Highway.

The suspect then collided with a police vehicle in the 6800 block of Second Avenue South and a power line pole before being taken into custody.

Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service arrived and transported an officer who was inside the struck police vehicle and the suspect to a local area hospital for not life-threatening injuries.