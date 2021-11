TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating an officer-involved shooting at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex Wednesday morning.

According to Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit, officers were involved in a shooting at the Bent Tree Apartments just after 3 a.m. Wednesday.

A 29-year-old man was transported to DCH with life-threatening injuries. No officers were injured.

