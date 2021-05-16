Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting near UAB

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Birmingham Police Department reports that a suspect in a double-homicide reported early Sunday morning in downtown Birmingham has died after allegedly opening fire on officers who were searching for him.

According to Sgt. Rod Mauldin, the Birmingham Police Department received a call at 6:30 a.m. Sunday about two people who had been shot in Brother Bryan Park on Magnolia Avenue South. upon arrival, first responders found a man and woman who had been shot. The woman was pronounced dead after arriving at the hospital while the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mauldin said that after further investigation, officers executed a search warrant near UAB Hospital for the man they believed was involved in the Brother Bryan Park shootings. He said the unnamed suspect opened fire on the officers, injuring four of them. The suspect was killed in the shootout.

According to Mauldin, the initial fight that turned deadly in Brother Bryan Park may have been over a dog, although the circumstances surrounding the fight are not currently known.

Mauldin said all four officers were taken to the hospital for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The shooting is under investigation.

