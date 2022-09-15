Photo taken at the scene of a car crash following police chase in Tarrant (Photo courtesy of Tarrant PD)

TARRANT, Ala. (WIAT) — Tarrant Police Department arrested a suspect following a police chase that left an officer injured Thursday afternoon.

At approximately 2:15 p.m., a TPD officer conducted a traffic stop for speeding in the area of Jackson Boulevard and Mississippi Street. The officer noticed the odor of marijuana while making contact with the driver, who was instructed to turn the vehicle off.

When the driver was asked to exit the vehicle, he turned it back on and fled the scene. The officer sustained minor injuries from contact with the fleeing vehicle.

TPD pursued the vehicle for approximately one block before the driver wrecked at the intersection of Cedar Street and Jackson Boulevard. The driver fled on foot and was almost immediately captured, suffering lacerations and a leg injury from the vehicle accident.

TPD recovered a stolen firearm which was in the driver’s waistband and seized approximately 30 grams of marijuana, over $400 in cash and items constituting drug paraphernalia.

If you have any additional information regarding this incident, please contact TPD at (205) 849-2811.