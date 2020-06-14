Officer fired and a police chief steps down in the aftermath of Rayshard Brooks’ death

ATLATA, Ga. (WIAT) — The Atlanta police officer who is accused of fatally shooting 27-year-old Rayshard brooks, has been terminated, according Atlanta Police spokesman Carlos Campos.

A second officer involved has been placed on administrative duty, Campos said.

The Georgia bureau of investigations says the two Atlanta police officers, Devin Brosnan and Garrett Rolfe, responded to the scene of a Wendy’s, after brooks had fallen asleep while in the drive-thru.

Officers administered a field sobriety test, which Brooks reportedly failed.

When they attempted to make an arrest, police say a struggle ensued as Brooks resisted.



Police say Brooks grabbed a taser that was being deployed by one of the responding officers, after which he was shot by an officer during the ensuing struggle.

Brooks was taken to a local hospital, where he later died.

Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms addressed the deadly shooting during a news conference.

She says in part quote, “While there may be debate as to whether this was an appropriate use of deadly force, I firmly believe that there is a clear distinction between what you can do and what you should do. I do not believe that this was a justified use of deadly force and have called for the immediate termination of the officer.”

One of the police officers was also treated for minor injuries at the hospital following the incident. The Atlanta police department police chief has resigned.

