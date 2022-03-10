BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — An officer at the William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer has been arrested and charged with assaulting an inmate.

Correctional Lt. Mohammad Jenkins was arrested Wednesday and charged with second-degree assault, according to the Alabama Department of Corrections. Jenkins has since resigned from the prison.

This arrest was made following an ADOC investigation into a fight between Jenkins and Victor Russo, an inmate at Donaldson, that took place Feb. 16. Officials concluded that Jenkins used excessive force against Russo.

“The ADOC condemns all violence in its facilities, and use of excessive force by ADOC staff is not tolerated,” ADOC said in a statement.

On Feb. 23, Russo was found unresponsive and suffering blunt force trauma in his cell. Russo, who was serving a life sentence for a 1987 murder conviction, died at UAB Hospital Feb. 25.

The cause of Russo’s cause of death has not been confirmed, pending a full autopsy, but ADOC officials say that they, along with the FBI’s Northern District Office, and the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office would continue to investigate.